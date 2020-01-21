Sophie Turner Says She Wants to Join the Lizzie McGuire Reboot: 'I Am Your New Miranda'

Sophie Turner has her eye on her next television gig.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, expressed her interest in joining the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Instagram on Monday night, volunteering to star as the titular character’s best friend, Miranda Sanchez.

“Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda,” Turner said in an Instagram Story while lying in bed. “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me.”

Turner also reacted to the news that production on the series has been temporarily put on hold, saying she is “obviously devastated.”

Earlier this month, Disney+ announced that after filming two episodes of the reboot, original series creator Terri Minsky exited her post as showrunner. A new showrunner has not yet been named.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.”

While there’s no word as to whether the character of Miranda (originally played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras) will appear in the reboot, Duff’s on-screen family is returning. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire, respectively. .Adam Lamberg is also reprising his role as David “Gordo” Gordon, Lizzie’s best friend, alongside Miranda.

The original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Minsky, followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

Popularity led the show to be made into a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star. The character of Miranda did not appear in the film.

The new series is slated to revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.

Duff has confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return.

“She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”