Sophie Turner Wants to Permanently Move to England with Husband Joe Jonas for Her 'Mental Health'

Sophie Turner is eyeing a permanent return to her native England.

In the June 2022 issue of Elle UK, Turner cited the many reasons she is interested in moving back home and raising her children with husband Joe Jonas in the region. But one reason is tied to her overall well-being.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," said Turner, 26. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

The former Game of Thrones star continued, "And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."

Turner said that England "would ideally be the final destination" for the couple's growing family. But the 32-year-old DNCE frontman isn't 100 percent on board just yet.

"[Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!" said Turner. "My parent's house is the epitome of the English countryside — horses, sheep, cows."

For now, Turner and Jonas' home base is in Florida. The actress also manages to bring a bit of England to Miami.

"I buy stuff from the British Marketplace," she said. "In the States, the chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good s---!"

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. In 2019, the pair got married in two separate ceremonies — one of which occurred in Paris.