Sophie Turner Reveals She Once Tried to Get Matthew Perry to Ask Her On a Date in 2016

Long before Joe Jonas was in the picture, Sophie Turner had her sights set on somebody else.

On Friday, the Game of Thrones actress, 23, appeared on Twitter’s #BehindTheTweets series, where she was confronted with several of her years-old tweets, including one that mentioned Matthew Perry‘s character on Friends.

In the tweet from 2016, Turner excitedly wrote about when she encountered “Chanandler Bong,” a fan-known reference of Perry‘s character Chanlander Bing on the long-running sitcom, while he was rehearsing for a play on her street in London.

Holding nothing back, the newly-married actress revealed that she wrote the tweet with more intentions than just to share her excitement with her followers.

“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket,” she explained. “And I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette.”

Continuing, Turner shared, “I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette,” but admitted, “It was already lit, so that was just embarrassing.”

Knowing that her attempts to flirt in person had failed, Turner said she then turned to social media in hopes that Perry would read her tweet and suddenly become interested in her.

“I thought he might see this tweet and I don’t know, reach out to me and ask me on a date or something,” she jokingly added. “But he didn’t.”

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016

Though Turner didn’t get her date with Perry, she didn’t miss out on too much considering she’s now happily married to Jonas, 29.

The pair got engaged in Oct. 2017 and tied the knot this May during a surprise Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

Of their spontaneous decision to get married after the awards show, Jonas recently explained to Harper’s Bazaar that the legal marriage was necessary before their formal wedding in France this summer.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” the singer told the outlet, explaining that the couple had two options to choose between. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops.”

As for what the couple have planned for the actual ceremony, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in May that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible” — which likely means Diplo, who was responsible for livestreaming their last ceremony, won’t get an invitation.

While the couple has playfully joked that the DJ “ruined” their wedding by making it so public, the Game of Thrones actress admitted that given the choice, she would have kept their marriage under wraps for a while.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she told PORTER Edit in May, adding that she believes “marriage is a private thing between two people.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added.