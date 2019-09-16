Sophie Turner is returning to the small screen!

After saying farewell to her beloved Game of Thrones role Sansa Stark during the series finale in May, Turner, 23, is ready to take on her next character.

On Monday, mobile streaming network Quibi, global entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky, and EMH Consulting Group jointly announced that Turner has been cast in new thriller Survive, which has been greenlit for Quibi and is currently in production.

Starring alongside Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, Turner will play Jane, whose plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. With Paul (Hawkins), the only other remaining survivor, the duo must fight for their lives as they brave the wilderness and battle brutal conditions.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said in a statement. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Directed by Mark Pellington, Survive is based on Alex Morel’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name.

“After reading the script, it was clear that we’d need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive and we couldn’t be happier than to have Sophie starring who brings a high caliber of talent to the table,” Gunpowder & Sky’s CEO Van Toffler said. “I’m also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington who had the office next to me at MTV in the ’80s and has grown to be an exceptional director.”

While GoT fans are sure to be pleased that Turner is returning to TV, they shouldn’t expect her to ever reprise playing Sansa in the future.

At the end of May, Turner officially closed the door on ever portraying the red-headed Stark sister again.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready-ish to say goodbye to her,” Turner said with a laugh about the possibility of reprising her role, which she played for a decade, in a spin-off during an interview with Sky News.

“I think my watch has ended,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star quipped.

As to why Turner won’t wear Sansa’s crown again, the actress said she’s “happy” with how her Thrones character’s arc ended.

“I just think, you know, it’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far, and I finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it’s time to let her go,” she said. “I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma.”