Sophie Turner Kicks Off Bachelorette Party In Europe Ahead of Second Wedding to Joe Jonas

The Stark sisters have come together once again, but this time – to party.

Sophie Turner, 23, along with friend and Game of Thrones costar, Maisie Williams, 22, have jet-setted off to Europe for the star’s official bachelorette celebration.

The bachelorette festivities come just a month after Turner married her now-husband, Joe Jonas, in an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. Though the couple are officially married, the lovebirds will hold another, more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer.

But before the Queen of the North ties the knot (again), she is letting loose abroad with close girlfriends.

“Sophie flew to Spain four days ago on a private jet with her closest girlfriends,” a source told E! News of the luxury bachelorette party plans. “Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding.”

The insider added that Williams helped her good friend planned the girls trip, but Turner flipped the bill for all of her guests.

“Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie,” the source said. “She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend.”

The bachelorette crew, who reportedly kicked off the shenanigans at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in London, have visited Benidorm, Spain, Berlin and Prague, according to a second source.

“Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes,” the second insider told E! News.

According to photos shared by Turner’s friend Blair Noel Croce, the crew has gone all out for their friend’s bash – even dressing up with multi-colored wigs while out on the town.

Noticeably absence from the bachelorette affair are Turner’s J Bros “sisters,” Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Prior to marrying Nick Jonas last December, Chopra took her girlfriends to Amsterdam for her bachelorette bash where Joe’s wife made an appearance.

But the 23-year-old actress and her friends may just be getting started on their world-wide bachelorette tour. It’s never too late for Turner’s J sisters to join.

“The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast,” the E! News inside revealed. “They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset.”

Turner and her girls are reportedly now enjoying some time Prague.