Sophie Turner Says Becoming a Mother Has Made Her a Better Actor: 'The Empathy Is Heightened'
Sophie Turner has her role as a mother to thank for enhancing her career as an actress.
While in conversation with The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the Game of Thrones actress, 26, said that being a mother to daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas has made her better at what she does for a living.
Detailing that being a mom has added a "different perspective" when she takes on acting roles, Turner said, "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person."
"The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," continued the star, who is set to return to television screens with the HBO series The Staircase on May 5. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."
Added Turner: "As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another."
Turner and Jonas, 32, welcomed their daughter in July 2020, reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.
The pair secretly tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2019. Two months later, the couple said "I do" again during a fairytale wedding in France.
In addition to GoT and The Staircase, Turner has also appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.