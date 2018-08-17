Sophie Turner had a tough day on Thursday and most women can relate.

During an outing with her fiancé Joe Jonas in New York City, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star was photographed crying.

In the shot, Turner can be seen covering her eyes while Jonas, 29, sweetly consoles her.

After the sighting stirred up a lot of confusion on social media, Turner cleared the air on Twitter.

“Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch,” Turner wrote. However, some of her fans weren’t too convinced.

One user tweeted, “Are you telling you that you start crying till your face is burnin’ red bc you have ur period? Even when you know paparazzis are behind you? Next joke please.”

Turner then replied, “Girl…. you’ve never had cramps?”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in New York City BACKGRID

Turner recently gushed over her loving fiancé during an interview with Marie Claire.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” the young actress told the publication.

“Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” Turner continued.

“There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” Turner told Marie Claire.

While Turner is excited about her upcoming nuptials, her work is still her priority.

RELATED ARTICLE: Joe Jonas’ Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner ‘Already’ Feels Like a Daughter

“I’m still like: Holy s—-! I’m engaged,” Turner also told Marie Claire. “There’s this misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.”

“But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life,” Turner added.

Jonas proposed to Turner in October 2017 after dating for a year.