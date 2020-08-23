Game of Thrones will always have a special place in Sophie Turner's heart — and her home

Sophie Turner Is Reunited with Sansa's Throne from Game of Thrones Finale: 'Welcome Home'

There’s no questioning who the queen of Sophie Turner’s household is.

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones actress, 24, showed off a sentimental piece of furniture: the throne her character Sansa Stark sat in at the very end of the HBO series after being crowned Queen of the North.

“Welcome home,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Story snapshot of the intricately-carved throne, which now resides at the real-life home she shares with husband Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter Willa.

Jonas went on to share the same photo on his own story, adding a playful animated GIF of his wife alongside her common social media sign off: “And that’s the tea.”

Although Turner has made it clear that she has no plans to ever reprise her role, the show will always have a special place in her heart.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” the actress wrote ahead of the series finale last year, as she reflected on the decade she spent inhabiting the role, which she first stepped into when she was 13.

“Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love,” she continued. “I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

In addition to her new throne, Turner also has a more permanent reminder of her time on the show: a dire wolf tattoo on the back of her arm.

As fans learned last year, the tattoo, which also featured the words “the pack survives,” was a big hint about the way the series ended — although Turner initially denied it.