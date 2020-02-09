See the First Look at Game of Thrones Alum Sophie Turner Fight for Her Life in Quibi's Survive

Sophie Turner has successfully landed (no pun intended) her first TV role post-Game of Thrones.

The first teaser for her upcoming Quibi series, Survive, based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, was released on Sunday.

Turner, 23, stars alongside Straight Outta Compton actor Corey Hawkins in the thriller that follows Turner’s character Jane, who has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. Paul (Hawkins) is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

Directed by Mark Pellington, the teaser trailer shows Turner’s character in a group therapy session as scenes of the horrific crash flash before the screen. Viewers then get a glimpse of the dynamic between Turner and Hawkins as they battle their emotions in an effort to do anything to survive.

Turner finished her critically acclaimed role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones last May and is excited to take on this new role.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi. She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage,” Turner previously said in a statement. “I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Quibi, which stands for quick bites, is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone. The platform, set to feature original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators, officially launches on April 6 and is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in 10 minutes or less.

