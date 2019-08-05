Sisters-in-Law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Shop in Miami Ahead of Jonas Brothers Tour

“J Sisters” Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying some quality time together.

On Sunday, the actresses were spotted shopping in Miami as they perused the aisles of Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and the high-end shops of the city’s upscale Design District.

Turner, 23, wore biker shorts, a button-down shirt and sneakers for the outing, while Chopra Jonas, 37, wore a blue-and-white two-piece set with white heeled sandals.

Image zoom MEGA

Image zoom

The sisters-in-law are in Miami with their respective husbands, Nick and Joe Jonas, as they prepare to kick off the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour on Wednesday at the American Airlines Arena with Kevin Jonas.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Is All Smiles with New Puppy During Miami Trip with Joe Jonas After Dog Waldo’s Death

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Chopra Jonas said that while she had “a crazy summer coming up,” she still planned on squeezing in time with her in-laws.

“The only time that I’m going to take a break is when I go to the tour with the boys for at least a couple of cities,” she said.

And while she wasn’t sure her schedule would match up with Turner’s or Kevin’s wife Danielle‘s, the three women cherish whatever time together they get.

“We never end up spending as much time together because we are never in the same place together. All three of us have such busy lives,” Chopra said. “Sophie travels so much. I’m traveling so much. Danielle has the girls, and then for her to come out is so hard.”

“But when we do, we don’t need each other’s time,” she added. “We’re always giggling and joking and hanging out and it’s just so great to have my family extend into just amazing good people. I love that.”