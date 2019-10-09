Sophie Turner Mercilessly Mocks Instagram Influencers with Fake Promotional Video

Image zoom Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner is tired of Instagram influencers on her timeline.

The Emmy-nominated actress, 23, took to her own Instagram on Tuesday to poke some fun at the “influencer life” of selling things on social media.

“Hey you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner said in a fake American accent on her Instagram Story. The Game of Thrones star was all bundled up in a beanie, scarf, and puffy jacket, and had a filter over the video making her cheeks extra rosy and lips extra plumped.

“Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea, and basically it makes you s— your brains out and is totally really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don’t really care because I’m getting paid money for it,” Turner said, adding in a fake laugh and tossing up a peace sign with gloved fingers.

“Influencer life,” she added at the end of the video.

Her video is a jab at the many diet powders and teas that are advertized on social media.

Image zoom Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram

Image zoom Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram

RELATED: Sophie Turner Goes Solo to 2019 Emmys While Husband Joe Jonas Is on Tour: See His Note to Her!

Turner has been candid in the past about how social media was a “catalyst,” among other things, for her depression.

“I think it was a combination of social media on the rise at that time, and also my friends were going to university, and I wasn’t going to university,” Turner said on Dr. Phil McGraw’s Phil in the Blanks podcast back in April.

“I used to get a lot of comments about my skin and my weight and how I wasn’t a good actress,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Oops! Did Dr. Phil Just Give Away the Date of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding?

But social media isn’t only a negative platform for Turner.

The actress revealed in an interview with Porter magazine in 2017 that her social media follower count has helped her land at least one acting gig.

“I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job,” Turner said, according to Vanity Fair. “It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”