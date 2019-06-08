Sophie Turner Says She and Maisie Williams Want to Write a Movie Based on Their Friendship

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are serious BFF goals.

In a new video from Vogue Paris, in which Turner eats dinner with her Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain, the 23-year-old actress shared her future career ambitions, saying that one day she’d like to produce and direct.

“As an actor, you can only have so much creative control,” Turner told Chastain. “I want to be able to have full creative control and create my own vision and that’s something I’m quite passionate about.”

Turner then revealed that she’d like to work with her Game of Thrones costar and best friend Williams in the future. Williams, 22, and Turner played sisters Arya and Sansa Stark, respectively, for all eight seasons of the HBO show.

“My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” Turner shared. “We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soulmates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive.”

Though Turner said the duo hasn’t started writing the movie just yet, she revealed she’s begun preparing for the moment they do.

“I bought a screenplay writing book!” Turner told Chastain. “To teach myself. Because I can’t write well, but I want to. But I’m just not talented enough.”

“You are talented enough!” Chastain replied supportively.

Turner and Williams’ friendship has been well-documented over the years, as the two grew up together on the set of Game of Thrones. The pair even has matching tattoos commemorating the date they were both cast on the show.

In April, Turner — who recently tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a Vegas wedding — shared that Williams will be her maid of honor at the couple’s larger ceremony this summer.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said to Entertainment Tonight after she found out Williams had told the outlet she was trying to pick out a dress.

“She’s my maid of honor! One of two,” Turner added.

“Maisie is definitely my protector and I’m hers, too,” Turner previously told Glamour UK. “I know if anything happened — especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would — she’d go crazy and protect me… Maisie is my strong home.”

In the same interview, Williams shared a similar sentiment about her costar.

“Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend,” she shared. “I can’t tell you the amount of times Sophie said, ‘Go to therapy’ before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups. Whenever I’m like, ‘I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,’ Sophie is my point of call.”