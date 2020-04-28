Sophie Turner Agreed to Date Joe Jonas Only If He Watched All the Harry Potter Movies

Sophie Turner had one condition for her relationship with Joe Jonas.

During a virtual appearance on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jonas, 30, opened up about what he and his wife have been up to as they practice social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mostly, Jonas said, they've been building "plenty of Legos," including several from their favorite movie franchises. And as it turns out, one franchise in particular holds a special place in their hearts: Harry Potter.

"Sophie, she said, 'Look, if we're going to get married' — and it was actually, 'If you're going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters,' " Jonas recalled. "Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don't know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it. And I was like, 'Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.' So we've been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun."

According to Jonas, Turner, 24, is "the talented one when it comes to Legos."

"I help by sorting the different pieces," he said. "So we've done three Lord of the Rings Legos, we've done Hogwarts, the castle, which is like 7,000 pieces, the Batmobile, and Stranger Things. So we're running out of options at this point."

The couple also has a major milestone coming up: Their first wedding anniversary. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star, 24, wed in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 last year. Two months later, they got married again during a more traditional ceremony in France.

"We legally got married in Vegas, so it's our Vegas anniversary," Jonas said. "We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or we'd have a big dinner. We were that nauseating couple, but now I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

"But the Vegas one, I think we would have gone back to Vegas. So if you can keep a secret, I might try to recreate Vegas in our house," he continued. "I have a DJ setup, so we could do a nightclub."