Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Stay Safe by Wearing Masks as They Walk Their Dogs Plus Another Pooch

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out for some fresh air on Friday to take their two pups for a walk.

The couple also had a corgi, a breed loved by the Queen of England, join their pack for their outing.

It is not clear duo have added a new pooch to their family or, like many people during quarantine, are fostering the dog.

Keeping themselves safe and abiding by Los Angeles’ novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic orders, Turner and Jonas wore masks as they enjoyed an afternoon stroll.

Turner, 24, kept it casual for the outing, sporting a navy blue bomber jacket, white sweatpants and black slides. She wore her hair down at her shoulders, with a pair of glasses resting at the top of her head.

The Game of Thrones star held on to the corgi as Jonas, who opted for a red jacket, black t-shirt and jeans, walked their two dogs.

Since starting self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Jonas, 30, and Turner have kept their fans updated on their social distancing activities.

Earlier this week, the couple participated in a viral couples challenge on TikTok.

In the game, a couple listens to questions about their relationship dynamic and point to whoever is guilty of the description given. Other A-list couples to participate in the challenge include Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

In Turner and Jonas’ round, shared on the musician’s TikTok, the newlyweds both agreed that the Dark Phoenix star is more annoying when she’s hungry and is more “spoiled.”

Adorably, the two stars differed on who fell in love first, each pointing to themselves.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Turner and Jonas also both agreed that the actress is the homebody of the relationship.

Earlier this month, Turner admitted to Conan O’Brien that she is a self-described “introvert” and “homebody.”

“If I could stay at home all day I would,” Turner said in reference to stay-at-home orders across the country. She added, “So this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

While Turner said that it’s been far more difficult for her “social butterfly” husband to be self-isolated at home, the pair have been finding fun and creative ways to stay entertained.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers band member let his wife “finally” do his makeup, resulting in a purple eyeshadow look complete with highlighter.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” Turner told O’Brien, 56, during her appearance on Conan at Home. “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”