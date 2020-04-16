Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Agree She's the 'Homebody' of Their Relationship in TikTok Couples Challenge

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the latest celebrity duo to take part in the viral couples challenge on TikTok!

In the game, a couple listens to questions about their relationship dynamic and point to whoever is guilty of the description given. Other A-list couples to participate in the challenge include Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

In Turner and Jonas’ round, shared on the musician’s TikTok, the newlyweds both agreed that the Game of Thrones star is more annoying when she’s hungry and is more “spoiled.”

Adorably, the two stars differed on who fell in love first, each pointing to themselves.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, also both agreed that the actress is the homebody of the relationship.

Earlier this month, Turner admitted to Conan O’Brien that she is a self-described “introvert” and “homebody.”

“If I could stay at home all day I would,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said in reference to stay-at-home orders across the country due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She added, “So this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

While Turner said that it’s been far more difficult for her “social butterfly” husband to be self-isolated at home, the pair have been finding fun and creative ways to stay entertained.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers band member let his wife “finally” do his makeup, resulting in a purple eyeshadow look complete with shimmery highlighter.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” Turner told O’Brien, 56, during her appearance on Conan at Home. “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

She explained that Jonas has taken up a DJ set on Instagram Live, and she’s turned to the kitchen to hone her cocktail making skills.

“But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks,” Turner said. “I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”

The Survive star added, “There’s no rules in quarantine. It’s fun.”

