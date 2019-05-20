Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Dine Al Fresco in NYC Ahead of Game of Thrones Finale

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner celebrated the hours leading up to her final appearance as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones alongside husband, Joe Jonas.

The couple, who married in a surprise Vegas ceremony earlier this month, took advantage of the warm weather as they dined al fresco in New York City.

Turner, 23, sipped on an Aperol spritz as she sat beside her husband, 29, who wore red shorts while enjoying their meal on the quaint, outside patio.

The couple parted ways later that evening as Jonas posted a photo of himself drinking beer while Berlin, Germany.

Having met Jonas when she was 20, the actress recently told the Sunday Times that she was going through a phase of being “mentally unwell” before she met the man who would become her husband.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she continued. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Before the highly anticipated GOT finale, Turner posted a lengthy Instagram commemorating her 10-year run as Sansa Stark, who went on to become Queen of the North during the series finale.

Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams Sophie Turner/Instagram

“Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner began the heartfelt tribute. “Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

“To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Turner added. “Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago.”

Although her time on the HBO hit has come to an end, the actress will headline the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix film, playing Jean Grey, develops powers that corrupt her and morph her into the Dark Phoenix character.