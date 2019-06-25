Sophie Turner Shares Photo of Joe Jonas Taking a Bath Days Ahead of France Wedding

Image zoom Joe Jonas Sophie Turner/Instagram

The wedding countdown for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continues!

The Game of Thrones star, 23, shared a photo of her Jonas Brothers fiancé on Tuesday ahead of their second wedding ceremony this weekend.

The photo shows Jonas, 29, relaxing in a claw foot bathtub with a gorgeous view of greenery out the window. There’s an empty tub next to Jonas’, seemingly for Turner.

The couple has been enjoying the City of Lights as they gear up for their big day and guests begin to arrive. Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes after dinner out with friends.

Then over the weekend, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet selfie of the two of them about to share a kiss on a bridge over the Seine River, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Both of them captioned the image with “🇫🇷 me 😏”

While fans of the pair have known for months that they were planning a wedding in France, none other than Dr. Phil McGraw revealed that the actual date of the nuptials is getting very close.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk show host commented on Turner’s post of the Eiffel Tower picture. His comment was captured by the account Comments by Celebs, prompting fans to wonder how McGraw, 68, knows Turner and Jonas — and to note the humor in who ended up revealing plans for the wedding.

“Omg Dr. Phil spilled the beans,” said on Instagram user. Another added, “Of all the people to spill the tea it’s DR. PHIL.”

Both Jonas and Turner have appeared on McGraw’s podcast, Phil in the Blanks.

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up in Paris Before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding

The ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for Jonas and Turner, who wed in Las Vegas in May after the Billboard Music Awards — footage of that ceremony, which was complete with an Elvis impersonator, was shared by Diplo.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”