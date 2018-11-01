Sophie Turner and Fiancé Joe Jonas Recreate the Addams Family in Spooky Halloween Video

Sophie Turner/Instagram
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
November 01, 2018 03:50 PM

Forget lady of the North: Sophie Turner is the queen of Halloween.

The Game of Thrones star and fiancé Joe Jonas pulled out all the stops on Wednesday as they celebrated the spooky holiday, dressing up as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

In order to transform into the iconic character, Turner wore a figure-hugging black gown with a plunging neckline and high leg slit. She completed her look with a long black wig and dark makeup.

As the gothic patriarch, Jonas donned a sleek pinstriped and slicked back his hair. He perfected his costume with a prosthetic hand on his shoulder to represent the character Thing.

The duo posted a photo of their epic costume to Instagram, captioning the shot, “Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams.”

In a video from the night, Jonas and Turner channeled the characters from the 1991 film as they walked slowly down a hallway, as the actress cut rosebuds from a bouquet with scissors.

Jonas began dating Turner in November of 2016 when they were spotted together at a concert. He proposed in October 2017, which they announced with matching Instagram posts of her diamond engagement ring.

RELATED VIDEO: Does Nick Jonas Ask His Future Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner for GoT Spoilers?

Since then, the couple has been celebrating their love with multiple tattoos, including one that Jonas presumably got as a nod to Turner’s GoT alter ego.

Earlier this year, he was spotted with a new tattoo of what appeared to be a naked woman that looked similar to Sansa Stark.

Though it’s unclear who the tattoo is depicting, but Turner loved it so much she got a similar tattoo of a similar-looking woman peering over one shoulder on the center of her left upper thigh.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.