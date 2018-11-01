Sophie Turner and Fiancé Joe Jonas Recreate the Addams Family in Spooky Halloween Video

Forget lady of the North: Sophie Turner is the queen of Halloween.

The Game of Thrones star and fiancé Joe Jonas pulled out all the stops on Wednesday as they celebrated the spooky holiday, dressing up as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

In order to transform into the iconic character, Turner wore a figure-hugging black gown with a plunging neckline and high leg slit. She completed her look with a long black wig and dark makeup.

As the gothic patriarch, Jonas donned a sleek pinstriped and slicked back his hair. He perfected his costume with a prosthetic hand on his shoulder to represent the character Thing.

The duo posted a photo of their epic costume to Instagram, captioning the shot, “Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams.”

In a video from the night, Jonas and Turner channeled the characters from the 1991 film as they walked slowly down a hallway, as the actress cut rosebuds from a bouquet with scissors.

Jonas began dating Turner in November of 2016 when they were spotted together at a concert. He proposed in October 2017, which they announced with matching Instagram posts of her diamond engagement ring.

Since then, the couple has been celebrating their love with multiple tattoos, including one that Jonas presumably got as a nod to Turner’s GoT alter ego.

Earlier this year, he was spotted with a new tattoo of what appeared to be a naked woman that looked similar to Sansa Stark.

Though it’s unclear who the tattoo is depicting, but Turner loved it so much she got a similar tattoo of a similar-looking woman peering over one shoulder on the center of her left upper thigh.