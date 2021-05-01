Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Vegas Nuptials

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had an intimate 2019 wedding in Las Vegas before saying "I do" again later the same year in France

Sophie Turner is celebrating two years of being married to Joe Jonas!

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones actress, 25, shared a series of throwback photos in honor of the two-year anniversary of their intimate Las Vegas wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️," Turner wrote alongside a series of throwback images of the couple from their happy day, which took place after the Billboard Music Awards and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

In addition to one goofy photo of her and Jonas posing together in a pool, the actress also shared a photo of them sharing a passionate kiss after saying "I do."

Another image showed Turner, who wore a silk Bevza jumpsuit for the occasion, cutting up a rug on the dance floor with her fellow "J sisters" Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas — while Diplo, who livestreamed the ceremony, could be seen in the background.

Turner and Jonas went on to get married again later that year in a larger ceremony in France.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas | Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

This year marks the couple's first wedding anniversary since becoming new parents.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa, now 9 months, last year on July 22. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas Shows Off Freshly Dyed Pink Hair and New Arm Tattoos in Snap Shared by Sophie Turner

Last month, Turner celebrated U.K.'s Mother's Day by thanking her husband and their "beautiful baby girl" for making her a mom.

"Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," she wrote on her Instagram Story, calling motherhood her "favourite job I've ever had."

Sophie Turner Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

In another sweet nod to her baby girl, last year the actress debuted a new addition to her tattoo collection in honor of their infant daughter.