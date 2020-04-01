Sophie Turner Is 'Loving' Self-Isolating at Home with Husband Joe Jonas

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sophie Turner is making the most of her time stuck at home with her husband Joe Jonas.

On Tuesday, the actress joined Conan O’Brien via video chat for an episode of Conan at Home, where she admitted that she’s “kind of loving” being “very, very quarantined” at home all day.

For the Game of Thrones star, spending the entire day inside isn’t exactly a new routine.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” she told O’Brien. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

While Turner and Jonas are doing their part to help flatten the curve, the actress expressed that she doesn’t “understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing.”

Turner recognized that self-isolating might be “difficult” for some people, however, she joked that “all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home.”

“I’ve been listening to Dr. Fauci and nowhere does he say get drunk at home,” O’Brien, 56, laughed.

“Yeah, but you know he’s thinking it,” Turner joked. “You know he’s doing the same thing.”

Another great part about being at home, the actress said, is “you don’t have to get dressed up.”

“I’m wearing my sweatpants,” Turner revealed as she lifted her leg into the camera view. “I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

As for Jonas, the Dark Phoenix actress said he’s been passing the time DJing on Instagram Live.

“He’s started doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home,” she said. “But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”

She added: “There’s no rules in quarantine. It’s fun.”

