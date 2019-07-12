Sophie Turner Hilariously Puts an End to Bottle Cap Challenge by Opening and Drinking Her Wine  

Sophie Turner is calling for an end to the viral Bottle Cap Challenge!

On Friday, the Game of Thrones star, who married Joe Jonas for the second time in France last month, shared a video of herself taking on the task — but with her own twist — on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Turner, 23, can be seen sitting on an airplane with a mini wine bottle in front of her. The star then raises her arms as if she’s going to untwist the cap miraculously without using her hands (per challenge rules), but instead she grabs the bottle and opens it normally.

“Stop this,” she says to the camera. “Now.”

Turner further expressed her point by writing “And that’s the tea” over the clip.

“I look terrible, but someone’s gotta do it,” she added.

Turner’s demand to end the trend comes after Kendall Jenner posted a clip of herself untwisting a bottle cap while riding a jet ski and wearing a tiny green bikini on Monday.

In the video, which was captured in slow-motion, Jenner, 23, can be seen approaching the bottle on the watercraft.

When she is within inches of the bottle, the model pivots the jet ski so that she is alongside the container and sticks out her leg and lightly taps the cap, which spins off.

Jenner then rides away, flashing a wide smile.

Jenner was nominated to do the challenge by her pal Hailey Baldwin, who wrote, “YYYESSSSSSSSSS,” in the comment section of the post.

On Sunday, Baldwin, 22, accepted the challenge from her husband Justin Bieber.

Like Jenner, Baldwin also used a vehicle for the task.

Set to the tune of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” in the clip Baldwin can be seen rolling toward the bottle on a vehicle with her leg raised in the air. While continuing to drive away, her foot grazes the bottle, causing the top to screw off.

Bieber, 25, had nominated not only his wife, but also actor Tom Cruise.

Always the prankster, the Canadian pop star started off his Instagram video with a playful shout-out to Cruise, whom the singer recently jokingly challenged to a UFC fight.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber called out, before adjusting his hat as he prepared to approach the bottle. Carefully keeping his eyes on the prize, the shirtless singer jumped up with a high spinning kick, which sent the bottle cap flying off.

Since the challenge kicked off late last month, numerous celebrities have mastered the feat, including Mariah Carey — who made hilarious use of her impressive pipes (and some special effects) — as well as Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo.

However, not every attempt has ended in an impressive video to share on social media.

Last week, Blake Shelton tried and failed in a funny Twitter video, sending the entire bottle of vodka sailing to the floor.

“What have I done? What have I done?” Shelton calls out in the video, playfully fake-sobbing.