No glass of wine is a match for Sophie Turner — and Joe Jonas is among those who are certain of it!

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones actress was attending a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with her fiancé when she was featured on the Jumbotron camera and decided to make an epic party move.

As soon as Turner, 23, realized she was on the big screen, the actress dabbed for the camera before chugging her entire glass of red wine with her other arm raised in the air, prompting the crowd to erupt into cheers and applause.

After she finished, Turner proudly fist pumped into the camera, laughed, and wiped her mouth clean.

The throne-worthy clip, which was first captured by hockey fan and former player Cory Anderson with the caption “The starks know how to send it!!!!” underneath, was then shared on Barstool Sports and Turner.

“Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers,” she captioned the legendary clip on Instagram, referencing her GOT character Sansa Stark.

After posting the video, Turner’s impressive chugging caught the attention of several stars in Hollywood, including Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, and Nick Jonas. Her fiancé was also rather proud of his lady’s wine drinking talents.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” wrote Drake in her comments section.

“Hahahhaha ammmmmazing,” said Hudgens.

“my girl,” proudly added Graham.

The Favourite actor Nicholas Hoult was rather impressed with Turner, writing, “[H]ahahaha you are a true hero” while Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler simply said, “Legend”

Actress Riley Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, also commented with “Omg”

Meanwhile, on Barstool Sports’ post, Turner’s fiancé and soon-to-be brother-in-law commented with their thoughts on the epic clip, which was first captured by Comments by Celebs.

“Oh my god,” wrote Nick, 26.

Joe, 29, however, let the video do most of the talking and simply responded with a smiley emoji wearing sunglasses.

Joe’s support for his leading lady comes two weeks after Turner showed off her dedication to Joe— not only as her fiancé’s main squeeze but also as his most loyal fan.

Days after starring in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for their new song “Sucker” — their first song in nearly six years — alongside Kevin Jonas‘ wife Danielle and Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Turner cozied up to a poster of Joe in a hilarious Instagram photo.

Lying on her stomach on a bed while wearing a white tracksuit and matching sneakers, Turner gazed adoringly down at a throwback concert photo of her beau. Notably, posters featuring the trio of brothers decorated the walls behind the bed, adding to the teen-movie aesthetic of the adorable snapshot.

The GOT actress recently opened up about her romance with Joe in a cover story for Glamour U.K., and revealed how the musician helped her find herself in the wake of a rough patch before he came into her life.

“I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done,” she told the British publication. “I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’”

It wasn’t until Turner started dating Joe in November 2016 that she said her life began to change for the better.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she shared of her fiancé, who popped the question in October 2017.

“That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting,” she added.

Earlier this month, Joe confirmed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that the pair have decided on a wedding date.

“Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he revealed, to cheers from the audience.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”