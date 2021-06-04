Sophie Turner Celebrates Pride Month: 'Time Isn't Straight and Neither Am I'

The Game of Thrones star got fans talking following her Pride Month Instagram post

Sophie Turner is celebrating the LGBTQ community — and has some fans wondering if she came out in a social media message.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Game of Thrones star celebrated Pride Month with a post on her Instagram Story. In the now-expired post, Turner wrote, "It's mothaf------ #pride month babaaaayyyyyy," along with several Pride-themed stickers, including "Bi Pride," "Gay Pride," "Move, I'm gay," "Time isn't straight and neither am I," and a rainbow.

The post prompted fans online to share their support for what they speculated was Turner coming out as bisexual.

One fan tweeted, "Waiiiiit a damn minute.. is this Sophie Turner coming out as bi?? Nothing but respect for the queen in the north," referencing her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

Another said, "SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT."

One Twitter user joked, "You're telling me sophie turner is bi and she married joe jonas instead of me??????"

Sophie Turner Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Turner has not commented on the speculation about her sexuality following the post. In 2019, the Dark Phoenix actress revealed that she's had romantic encounters with women in the past and said she's not attracted to just one gender.

"Everyone experiments," Turner told Rolling Stone. "It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Regardless, she noted that Joe Jonas is the person she looks forward to spending her life with. The actress and the musician, 31, wed in May 2019 in an intimate, secret ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands before holding a larger ceremony nearly two months later, saying "I do" again in France.

The couple welcomed their first child together — daughter Willa, now 10 months — last July. In May, Turner celebrated her first U.S. Mother's Day as a new mom. In a sweet tribute, her husband shared a never-before-seen photo of Turner's baby bump and sang her praises.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums," the Jonas Brothers singer wrote, posting photos of his wife and his mom Denise Jonas.

In March, Turner also celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. with a sweet post about her little girl on her Instagram Story.