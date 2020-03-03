Sophie Turner Says the J Sisters Are 'Built-in Girlfriends': 'We Can Relate on So Many Levels'

Image zoom Sophie Turner for Elle Arthur Elgort

Sophie Turner is proud to be a J Sister.

The Game of Thrones alum is the cover star for Elle‘s April issue and in the accompanying interview, she discusses everything from her career trajectory to her recent marriage to Joe Jonas — as well as the bonus relationships that came along with it.

“I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me [since getting married] is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ — it just solidifies the relationship,” says Turner, 24. “I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything.”

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” she praises Nick and Kevin Jonas‘ wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

“We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [how your in-laws will be],” adds the actress, who first wed Joe, 30, in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards last May, then again that summer in a larger event in France.

Turner calls Chopra Jonas’ fame “kind of crazy,” raving about her sister-in-law, “You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there.”

“But she’s just the nicest person,” she adds of Chopra Jonas, 37, “and [she and Nick, 27] live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends.”

Despite her complete support of her husband’s band today, Turner didn’t exactly grow up listening to the Jonas Brothers. As she admits to Elle with a laugh, “My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans.”

“There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans,” she explains. “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

Image zoom Sophie Turner covers Elle's April issue Arthur Elgort

Since Game of Thrones took its final bow in May, Turner has appeared as the titular heroine Jean Grey in 2019’s Dark Phoenix. She and her fellow J Sisters have also starred in music videos for two Jonas Brothers singles: “Sucker” (which the group actually released last February) and the more recent “What a Man Gotta Do.”

Her next role will be in the upcoming 12-part Quibi series Survive as Jane, a woman who “has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain,” reads the show’s IMDb description. “Paul is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness.”

“In Survive, my character has been in rehab for [almost] an entire year,” Turner tells Elle of the drama series, which is set to premiere on April 6. “And I actually suffer from depression. I also suffer from anxiety and eating disorders. It felt like I knew so much of that world.”

“It’s very therapeutic, because I’m not thinking about myself. But then afterwards, um, not so much,” she adds, when asked if making the show has helped her with her own situation. “What happens is … I’ve been so obsessed with portraying this other character’s problems that I haven’t actually worked on me.”