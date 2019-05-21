Sophie Turner Calls Petition to Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 'Disrespectful'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

The Queen in the North disapproves.

Sophie Turner, who has played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for the HBO drama’s entirety, finds a recent fan-fueled petition to “remake” the final season “disrespectful.”

But she told the New York Times in an interview published Monday that she’s “not surprised” fans have voiced their frustration with the way the story wrapped up.

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner, 23, told the outlet.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” the actress continued. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

The series finale on Sunday night saw Turner’s character become the new Queen in the North, and her younger brother Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist.

“The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned’s [Sean Bean] beheading,” Turner said. “So Daenerys [Emilia Clarke] becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

The petition, which was created before the Season 8 finale, garnered more than 1 million signatures, called for HBO to remake its Emmy award-winning series with “competent writers.”

[Showrunners] “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator said. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”