Sophie Turner Calls Husband Joe Jonas Her Favorite Piece of 'Visual Art'

You might call Sophie Turner a “Sucker” for her husband Joe Jonas!

The actress, 24, opened up about some of her favorite things during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, revealing that the Jonas Brothers member is her favorite work of art.

“What is your favorite piece of visual art?” one fan asked.

The Game of Thrones star replied by tagging her boy band beau: “@joejonas.”

The leading lady shared some more of her preferences after being asked her favorite TV show.

Turner shared that she enjoys Barry, Killing Eve, Hunters, and added, “Game of Thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy.”

To a fan who asked if she wished that her GOT character, Sansa Stark, and Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen, “would’ve been a bad bitch power duo,” Turner replied, “That would’ve been awesome.”

Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO drama will remember that in the series’ final season, Sansa and Daenerys didn’t exactly see eye to eye. Ultimately, Sansa emerged as the Queen in the North, while her brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killed Daenerys.

GOT‘s final episode aired last year — just a few weeks before Turner and Jonas’ wedding ceremony in France.

Turner, who will appear in the upcoming Survive on Quibi, recently revealed that she didn’t expect to like her future husband upon their first meeting as much as she did.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d—,” she shared in an interview with Elle earlier this month. “I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or… I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

“The best thing was that he didn’t bring security,” she said to Elle. “He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

The pair soon became “inseparable.”

“We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him,” Turner explained to Elle.

The actress added that she loves married life.

“I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ – they solidify the relationship,” she shared with the magazine. “I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything.”

Jonas, 30, recently gave his wife a shoutout on International Women’s Day.

“To all the bad ass Women in my life happy #internationalwomensday ❤️” he wrote alongside a series of photos, featuring Turner and his mother, Denise Jonas. “here’s a couple of extra special ones love you @sophiet love ya @mamadjonas.”