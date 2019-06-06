Sophie Turner Jokingly Blames the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup on 'Lazy' Kit Harington

Another day, another theory for who was responsible for the errant coffee cup that snuck its way into Westeros.

During an appearance on Conan Wednesday, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, defended herself against people who blamed her for the now-infamous modern-day disposable coffee cup that was seen in Game of Thrones‘ “Last of the Starks” episode.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing, so it’s good to know that the coffee cup got more press than the final season altogether,” she said with a laugh.

So who does she think is to blame?

“The coffee cup was where Kit [Harington]‘s chair was,” said Turner, 23. “First I blamed it on Emilia [Clarke], but I don’t think Emilia would do that.”

“Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that,” she continued. “It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was a hundred percent Kit.”

One reason Turner claims it couldn’t have been her? She typically avoided drinking too many liquids on set.

“I wear a corset, so I either piss myself or I throw up,” she joked. “Kit doesn’t wear a corset. It’s Kit! And it’s not Emilia, Emilia wears a corset, too. It’s a hundred percent Kit.”

The cup, which rested on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during a post-battle feast, was later digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go. The network took a lighthearted approach in their response to the flub, joking in a statement that “the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Last week, Turner’s husband Joe Jonas — who spent much of his time on set while Thrones filmed its eighth and final season — fielded accusations that he was responsible for the mishap.

“I wish it was me!” he said during an appearance on First We Feast’s viral celebrity interview show Hot Ones.

“That would be amazing if it was,” chimed in brother Nick Jonas. “That would have been so incredible, if you basically f—ed something up in Game of Thrones.”