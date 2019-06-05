Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Walk the Red Carpet Together at Dark Phoenix Premiere

The Dark Phoenix has arrived with her man by her side.

On Tuesday night, Sophie Turner and her now husband, Joe Jonas, stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of the actress’ new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Turner stunned in a strapless, stripped gown that featured glittering embellishments, and thick waist belt. Her hair was done perfectly in vintage, Hollywood waves and she topped off her glam look with a stubble smokey eye and nude lip.

Jonas matched his wife’s red carpet look wearing a black and white, pin-stripped shirt under a black suit blazer.

In the past few days, the couple have been each other’s red carpet support system.

The night before the Dark Phoenix premiere, the Game of Thrones star joined her husband on the red carpet for the premiere of his new documentary, Chasing Happiness. The release of the new Jonas Brothers doc brought all the Jo Bros out for the film’s event.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Related: Triple Date Night! The Jonas Brothers Take Their Wives to the Premiere of Chasing Happiness

Image zoom Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pryianka Chopra joined her husband, Nick Jonas, while Kevin Jonas was accompanied by his wife, Danielle.

And while Turner dazzled in a classic, Paco Rabanne silver, chainmail dress, Joe played devoted husband on the sidelines as he stepped out of the photo with his wife to try and capture his own photo of the glimmering beauty.

“Premiere Carpet Pro-Tip #1: Always make sure you get the shot,” he captioned a video of himself taking pictures of the actress. Once his wife noticed what her hubby was doing, she quickly ran to his side to join him.

Chopra also shared her own photos from the Chasing Happiness event. The Quantico actress captioned a series of Instagram pics from the premiere and said, “I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud!”

RELATED: Jonas 2020? Priyanka Chopra ‘Would Love’ Husband Nick Jonas to Run for President

Like Sophia and Joe, Priyanka and Nick and have been all over the map recently. From Cannes to Los Angeles, the couple always appear to be on the move and ready for anything – maybe even politics. The 36-year-old star, who married the youngest boy band member in a lavish Indian wedding ceremony in December, recently opened up about the political aspirations she has for both herself and her husband.

“I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president,” the star revealed The Sunday Times. “I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

The actress then added that her husband would also be a great future political leader and said, “He’s not afraid to use the word [feminist] and I love that.”