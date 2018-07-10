Love Island Star Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Found Dead Weeks After Her Death: Report

Sophie Gradon‘s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, has reportedly passed away weeks after the Love Island star died at the age of 32.

Armstrong, 25, was found dead on Tuesday at a home in Blyth, England, according to Chronicle Live.

“At around 12.20pm on July 10 police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth,” a Northumbria Police spokesman said in a statement to the outlet.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner,” said the spokesman.

His death comes nearly a month after Gradon died in June.

“At about 8:27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased,” the Northumbria Police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Although a cause of death had not been revealed at the time, the police said, “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Authorities could not confirm the name of the victim, but NME identified her as Gradon, whose costars mourned her on social media.

Following her death, Armstrong paid tribute to his reality star girlfriend, who was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009, in a loving post on Facebook.

“I will never forget that smile,” he wrote June 21, and added, “I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.”

“I love you so much Sophie,” he wrote in another Facebook post on July 3. “I will keep fighting for you.”