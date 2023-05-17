Sophia Stallone Says Her Father Sylvester Becomes 'Full-On Rambo' When She Brings a Date Home

The Family Stallone stars complained that their dad is "very overprotective," with Sistine saying the Rocky star's intimidation tactics can be "so cinematic in the most unnecessary [ways]"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 05:16 PM
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone

Dating can be a battle of wills when your father is Sylvester Stallone.

On the first episode of the new Paramount+ docuseries The Family Stallone, the three-time Academy Award nominee's daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet discussed the challenges of bringing a boy home to meet Sylvester and their mom Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

Sophia, 26, shared that Sylvester "becomes full-on Rambo with guns" when he's introduced to their dates.

Her 24-year-old younger sister Sistine agreed, "Dating when we have the dad that we do is rough."

"The first time a boy came over to meet my parents he's going in for the first kiss and I was so nervous but I was excited, and he looks up at the balcony and he goes, 'Oh my God. What is that?'" she recalled. "And it was my dad standing on the second floor balcony backlight so just see a silhouette."

"He's so cinematic in the most unnecessary [ways]," she added. "And let me tell you this kid jumped in the car, went down the driveway — never saw him again."

First Blood
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis

Sistine admitted that having Sylvester, 76, as their father has made finding the right person difficult.

"It has been a bit of struggle for my sisters and I to even find a relationship. Not only do we have 'Stallone' attached to our last name — my dad is also very overprotective and quite intimidating," she said.

"But, now that we're older and currently in relationships, you'd think that he would really want to make the effort to get to know the boyfriend," she explained. "And that hasn't exactly happened yet. This is someone very special in my life, I've never had a relationship as good as this one before so it does hurt my feelings that there has been very minimal effort on his part."

Despite their concerns, Sylvester told his daughters, "Someday you'll see I'm helping you girls. I'm getting rid of these creeps."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celxebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Family Stallone premiere Wednesdays on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
anna nicole smith cover
What Really Happened to Anna Nicole Smith? The Loves, the Lies and Her Over-the-Top Life (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO6ptmJ_AV/ Verified I'm blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom. You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I'm so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become. Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide yiu as you journey on your path in life. I love you all so much - forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly. 💙💙💗💙 22h
Amy Roloff Says She's 'Blessed' for Her 4 Kids in Mother's Day Tribute: 'You Are My Greatest Gifts'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'