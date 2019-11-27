Sophia Hutchins Says Thanksgiving 'Is Going to Be Different This Year' Without Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving stateside this year.

The former Olympian is currently in Australia filming season 19 of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Speaking to Page Six, her close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins opened up about her plans for the holiday.

“I’m having Thanksgiving without Caitlyn this year, which is really weird,” she said. “I’m hosting it at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Mimics Kylie Jenner‘s ‘Rise and Shine’ on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jenner, 70, and Hutchins, 23, live together in Malibu and frequently accompany each other to events and get-togethers, but both have said their relationship is platonic. (Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to her university newspaper.)

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins explained last year during an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners — we’re business partners.”

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” she added. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Jenner also addressed the relationship rumors last year, telling Variety that the two are “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said of Hutchins. “We’re the best of friends.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She and Caitlyn Jenner Are ‘Fine’ and Opens Up About Sophia Hutchins

In February, Jenner brought Hutchins along to her granddaughter Stormi Webster‘s first birthday party, where she introduced her to guests as her “partner.”

“They are not romantic but are best friends and are generally inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Also, they consider themselves business partners. Sophia helps manage Caitlyn’s foundation and other business endeavors.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Calls Ex Kris Jenner ‘an Amazing Mother and Businesswoman’ in Birthday Tribute

Caitlyn joined the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! earlier this month. On the show, contestants compete in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle to donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

In ITV’s cast announcement, the reality star said the biggest challenge of living in the jungle is trying to get along with the other contestants.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” Jenner said. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

“You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me,” she added, noting that she competed on the U.S. version of the survival show in 2003.

The cast also includes broadcaster Ian Wright MBE, pop star Nadine Coyle, comedian Andrew Maxwell, singer Myles Stephenson, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, actress Jacqueline Jossa, Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, British rugby player James Haskell and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway.