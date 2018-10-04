Sophia Hutchins Says She 'Wouldn't Describe' Relationship with Caitlyn Jenner as 'Romantic'

Sophia Hutchins is opening up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

During an interview for The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo released on Wednesday, the 22-year-old Pepperdine University graduate addressed the nature of her relationship with Jenner, 68, whom she lives with.

Hutchins said simply they “share a life together.”

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins, who works as the Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, said. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners.”

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” she added. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Hutchins went on to explain that the although the women — who met a few years ago via their makeup artist and hairstylist — now live together, there is no need to fixate on the status of their relationship and the demands of a label.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?'” she said. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”

Added Hutchins: “As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we’re not gonna do that.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Reminisces About ‘First Public Outing’ as She Attends ESPYs with Sophia Hutchins

She also corrected the host when he asked if she had ever “dated” another transgender person before.

“I would not say we’re dating,” she explained. “I would back up, I would say we are partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend,’ I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners.”

Caitlyn Jenner (left) and Sophia Hutchins Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Hutchins also spoke to the pair’s age gap, claiming that it’s “there, but we don’t feel that it’s there.”

“I see we are two souls that are a fantastic match for one another and I feel that we’re so blessed to have found each other and to be so supportive of one another in everything that we do,” she continued. “I feel beyond blessed that we’ve been able to keep it going for the time we’ve been able to keep it going. I don’t think of the age difference as anything… for us, it’s not even a factor.”

Earlier this summer, Jenner addressed relationship rumors in a profile for Variety, telling the publication “we are not going to get into that,” but did share that the duo is “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said of Hutchins. “We’re the best of friends.”

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Amazing Revelations from Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘The Secrets of My Life’

Despite frequently posting photos of each other on social media, a source previously revealed to PEOPLE in Nov. 2017 that the pair is simply good friends amongst a group of trans women with whom Jenner socializes. (Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to the university newspaper.)

“She still has no interest in dating,” the source added of Jenner at the time. “It’s just not a priority.”

RELATED: Where Caitlyn Jenner Stands with Every Woman in the Kardashian Family

Jenner, who publicly transitioned from male to female three years ago and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January 2017, has previously insisted that being in a relationship is not her focus.

“I never have [been with a man],” she said on the season 2 premiere of her E! docu-series, I Am Cait. “To be honest with you, I can’t see myself dating women in the future. I’ve been there, done that. I have three very strong ex-wives. I just don’t see it — I don’t see a woman being attracted to me.”

Added Jenner: “If there was a female in my life, it would be more like a friendship than it would be a serious relationship.”