"It's like living with your parents," Sophia Hutchins said of living with Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins 'Had to Put a Lock on' Her Door After Caitlyn Jenner 'Barged' in While a Guy Was Over

Sophia Hutchins is opening up about an awkward experience she shared with Caitlyn Jenner that had her considering moving out of the former Olympic athlete's Malibu home.

During a recent appearance on Heather McDonald's podcast Juicy Scoop — during which Hutchins promoted her sunscreen brand Lumasol – the 24-year-old shared, "We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over."

"[She] kind of saw a lot of things happening," Hutchins said of the presumably intimate moment.

"It's kind of like living with your parents and I'm like oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out," Hutchins continued.

She added that Jenner "knew he was there."

Hutchins explained that after Jenner, 70, saw what was happening, the I Am Cait star immediately walked right out.

The next morning, Hutchins said she told Jenner, "We're putting a lock on this door now."

While the incident had Hutchins initially wanting to pack her bags, she tells PEOPLE she doesn't actually plan to move out.

"Being CEO of Lumasol and Caitlyn's manager keeps me busy. I am totally focused on my career. I don't have plans to move out, but I am in the real estate market for a home in Calabasas," Hutchins explains.

Earlier during her interview with Juicy Scoop, Hutchins shared she would feel guilty moving out of Jenner's pad.

"I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows that I'm getting older and I want to be able to have my own life," Hutchins told McDonald.

"I really like living there, my office is based out there. [Caitlyn] converted the guest house into our office space. Everyone on my team is in the city. It's tough to have everyone always drive [to Malibu]," Hutchins explained.

She also set the record straight on her own personal relationship with Jenner, telling McDonald they aren't romantic.

"It was never romantic. Never sexual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem," Hutchins said.

"It's more parental. I date guys. And Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him. It's very parental, very protective. We're family. It's an interesting family situation. All of my family is in Seattle. I didn't have family here. I was thinking I would move to New York and Caitlyn was like work here, live here," said Hutchins.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hutchins shared that she began managing Jenner after she graduated from Pepperdine University, which is based in Malibu. She moved in with the reality star in 2017.

"We met through our hairstylists. He was doing my hair one day and was like, 'I'm going to a photoshoot after this, something with Caitlyn and MAC. And Caitlyn would like to meet you,' " she recalled.

"[I] went to the photoshoot. We kicked it off. I learned a lot about what was going on in Caitlyn's life and I felt it was a financial s--- show and so much money was being thrown everywhere. Nobody was running the show, her life. Kris [Jenner] was not doing it anymore since they were divorced and I felt like I could do a really good job," Hutchins explained.

Hutchins often accompanies Jenner to family events, including her granddaughter Stormi's first birthday last year.

At the party, Jenner introduced Hutchins to guests as her "partner."

However, a source at the time explained, "They are not romantic but are best friends and are generally inseparable."

Jenner told the New York Times in December that "Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant."