Sophia Hutchins Says She and Caitlyn Jenner 'Were Never Romantically Involved'

Sophia Hutchins is speaking out about her relationship with close friend and business partner Caitlyn Jenner.

“We were never romantically involved,“ Hutchins, 23, said in a recent interview with The New York Times. She and Jenner, 70, live together in Malibu and frequently accompany each other to events, but both have previously said their relationship is platonic.

When asked why she believes their close relationship has sparked dating rumors, Hutchins replied: “Because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Hutchins also told the Times that she is currently dating a 30-year-old man who is a Harvard graduate and currently works on Wall Street.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hutchins shared that she is Jenner’s manager, a role that used to belong to Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner.

“I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins told the Times. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’ ”

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Rich Fury/Getty

Jenner declined to be interviewed for the Times article, but told the newspaper in a statement: “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Reunite After I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Elimination

Last week, Jenner reunited with Hutchins after being voted off of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Jenner said in an Instagram Story post following the elimination. “But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

“Sophia’s here! Yay!” Jenner added with a cheer, while shifting the camera to show Hutchins.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hutchins and Jenner have previously said their relationship is platonic. Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to her university newspaper.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins explained last year during an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners — we’re business partners.”

RELATED: Sophia Hutchins Says Thanksgiving ‘Is Going to Be Different This Year’ Without Caitlyn Jenner

Jenner also addressed the relationship rumors last year, telling Variety that the two are “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said of Hutchins. “We’re the best of friends.”