The viral YouTube stars wore tutus during their initial appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and Rosie joked they still fit 10 years later

Sophia Grace and Rosie Dress Up as Themselves for Halloween 10 Years After Viral Ellen Appearance

Sophia Grace and Rosie gave fans an epic throwback for Halloween.

Nearly 10 years after they found viral fame following an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the now-teenagers recreated their iconic looks for a throwback Halloween costume over the weekend. The musical cousins shared photos of their looks on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dressing up as ourselves for Halloween," Sophia Grace, 18, captioned the photo.

Rosie, 15, posted a video version of the look on her own account.

"10 years later and we're dressing up as ourselves for Halloween," Sophia Grace said in the clip.

"We still fit in the tutus. We love you Ellen," Rosie added. They even added a video of themselves singing the first few lines of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" — the song that made them famous — to complete their transformation.

"This takes me back to my childhood!" one person commented. "I never knew this moment would happen, but I needed it," another said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In 2011, Sophia Grace and Rosie — who were eight and five at the time — went viral on YouTube for their cover version of Minaj's song "Super Bass." The girls appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, too, and were surprised by a meet-and-greet with the rapper.

Though it's been 10 years, the "Super Bass" video continues to hold an audience. As of Tuesday, the original YouTube post had close to 55 million hits.

Sophia Grace is now a YouTuber with 3.35 million subscribers, where she's continued her music career. Her last release was a song called "Number 1" in 2018.