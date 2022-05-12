Sophia Grace and Rosie Reprise 'Super Bass' in Final Ellen DeGeneres Show Appearance

The two cousins, who have appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show over 30 times in 10 years, initially gained recognition for their viral rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass"

Sophia Grace and Rosie are back just one last time.

The famous cousins made their final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. While there, they reprised the very song that made them famous.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair took the stage to perform "Super Bass" — the Nicki Minaj song that made them go viral when they were just 9 and 5 years old. Sophia Grace, now 19, and Rosie, now 15, have since appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show more than 30 times in the last 10 years.

Before performing the song again, Sophia Grace gave some hilarious background information on how the video — which now has over 54 million views on YouTube — came to be.

"As a child, I always used to play dress up. So did me and Rosie," she said. "I was dressing up, and Rosie's favorite costume happened to be The Virgin Mary — you know, Mary and Jesus."

Apparently, the religious costume nearly appeared in the viral "Super Bass" video.

"I was around and Rosie was wearing the outfit. I kept singing Nicki Minaj all the time and my Auntie, Rosie's mom, was the only one who had an iPhone," Sophia Grace continued. "She said 'Why don't we film it? Rosie, quickly get out of the Virgin Mary outfit and get into that outfit.'"

Sophia Grace and Rosie on Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

From the quick change, the viral singing video was born. The pair danced together in princess costumes as Sophia Grace rapped the song.

After sharing some of their favorite celebrity encounters — including ones with Justin Bieber, Drake and Minaj herself — the duo stood to perform a verse from "Super Bass." They were both equipped with their original "microphone" props.

Both Sophia Grace and Rosie are currently pursuing careers in music. Sophia Grace's latest single, "Little Things," was released alongside a music video on May 6.

Sophia Grace and Rosie on Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Rosie, who uses her full name, Rosie McClelland, released her own single, "Safe In Your Love," on Tuesday. The accompanying music video debuted at the same time.