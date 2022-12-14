Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland Remember How Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Made 'Ellen' 'So Fun'

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland are paying tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his sudden death at age 40.

The cousins recalled the good times they had with Boss while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the years.

"My condolences to your family and loved ones," Brownlee, 19, wrote alongside a collage of the pair with Boss on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "Thank you for always making the show so fun for me and Rosie, you will never be forgotten rest easy."

In her own post, McClelland, 16, wrote that Boss will "always be part of our Ellen Family" alongside a video montage of the trio over the last decade.

"Thank you for making everything so fun for us!" she shared. "Me and Sophia were so lucky to have worked with you, sending all the love to your family, children and friends, love Rosie and Family 💔"

Host Ellen DeGeneres also penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of her and Boss hugging earlier in the day.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, his wife and fellow So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker Boss confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, shared in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Following a successful run on competition shows like SYTYCD, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.