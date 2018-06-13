Sophia Bush is opening up about her short-lived marriage to Chad Michael Murray.

The Chicago P.D. alum sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday, when she discussed being briefly married to her One Tree Hill costar.

Bush, 35, and Murray, 36, met on the set of the teen drama and began dating in 2003. They married in April 2005 in an oceanfront ceremony in Santa Monica but separated five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

“At what point during then during the run did you get married? Because you were so young,” Cohen, 50, asked Bush.

“How old was I? I don’t even know. It was like the second season,” she said. “But everybody’s been 22 and stupid,” she added with a laugh.

Said Cohen, “I mean you did the big, everything: you fell in love with your costar, then you get married. You got married after how long?”

“I don’t even know,” said the actress. “And it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do.”

Cohen pressed, “You didn’t want to get married?”

“Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to,” said Bush, who shared the advice she received from her best friend’s father.

“He looked at us about a year and a half ago and he was like, ‘My sweet, brilliant girls, you guys could run a nation, you run companies. … You are so smart that sometimes I’m amazed by you and you have to learn lessons so so the hard way. Why?’ And I was like, ‘Me me me me me!’ ” said Bush.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The radio host and Bravo personality inquired, “I don’t understand, because if you didn’t want to get married, how do you get to the point of being talked into it?”

Explained Bush, “Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

She added, “Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—— better than the drama that the writers write.’ ”

When Cohen suggested that she write a book, Bush said, “But I don’t want to. Why do I want to talk about this anymore? And I get why you asked, but it’s like people won’t let it go.”