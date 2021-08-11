"Give jewelry to your friends and be patient," Sophia Bush advised her fans of getting engaged, just days before her now-fiancé Grant Hughes popped the question

Sophia Bush was asked a very big question during her romantic Italian getaway — and she said yes!

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, recently reflected on her past relationships alongside former costars Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz on the latest Drama Queens podcast episode, which was released Monday — just one day before she announced her engagement to Grant Hughes.

"We've all been asked big questions by men we decided were not our people," she said.

"In the future, I think maybe we should just buy jewelry for each other and be a little more picky with men," Bush added. "That would be my recommendation to all the young women listening. Give jewelry to your friends and be patient."

She was previously married to her OTH romantic lead on the show, Chad Michael Murray, 39, from 2005 to 2006.

"What I think about is how desperately we all wanted to prove that we were these professional adults, and the easiest way to do that when you're 22 is to be like, 'Look at me, I'm in a grownup relationship,'" Bush said on Monday's episode of Drama Queens.

Bush then recounted "the sweetest thing" their OTH costar Lee Norris once told her during a "tipsy" conversation. "He said, 'It's really interesting how guys can date all their dream girls before they settle down and people say, 'Good for you.' But you ladies get treated like you don't deserve the same process,'" she said.

"I don't know if he even would remember this. We were a little tipsy and having an emotional conversation about our friendship. And he said, 'I wish that for you,' and I apply this to all of us, 'rather than people judging your personal life, people were like, "Wow, they must be so special that all these guys have tried to get them to marry them."'

"Guys, we're so fabulous, people want to marry us. That's all that I'm saying here," Bush concluded.

The Good Sam actress announced her engagement on Tuesday, posting a photo of now-fiancé Hughes popping the question on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. The couple was first romantically linked last May.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Bush captioned the post. "Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts."

She was met with congratulatory comments from fans and friends, including her One Tree Hill costars.