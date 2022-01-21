Sophia Bush Is Reuniting with One Tree Hill Costars Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz on Good Sam

"Here comes trouble," Sophia Bush wrote of her fellow One Tree Hill alums Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, who will appear as sisters on the CBS medical drama Good Sam

Sophia Bush is bringing a little bit of Tree Hill to her new onscreen home.

The actress, 39, reunited with her fellow One Tree Hill alums and Drama Queens podcast co-hosts, Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, in Toronto on Thursday to film an upcoming episode of her CBS medical drama Good Sam.

"Now vs Then + Always and Forever. People ask me "what's the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?" Having my best girls come to play ranks up top! @dramaqueensoth fans, your girls are acting together again! Here comes trouble," Bush captioned the behind-the-scenes photo.

Bush posed with Burton-Morgan, 39, and Lenz, 40, to recreate a photo they previously took for OTH, which ran for nine seasons on the WB before ending its run 10 years ago. She also included a photo of the trio recreating the same pose last year to promote their podcast.

Burton-Morgan also shared the photos, along with a candid picture of the three of them. "I don't want to brag about how much fun we're having…. but OH MY GAWD we are having a ball up here in Toronto celebrating our girl @sophiabush on @goodsamcbs!!!" she wrote.

"Not only are the @dramaqueensoth reunited on set for the first time since #oth, but @joylenz and I get to play sisters!!! Honestly, these women are so important in my life, and I love that we keep getting opportunities to build together," Burton-Morgan added. "Y'all are in for a treat! Here's [sic] comes trouble!!!!!"

Lenz celebrated the reunion as well. "Well, 2022 is starting with a BANG!" she wrote. "What an awesome group of people over here!! Stay tuned!!"

Lenz and Burton-Morgan play sisters Amy and Gretchen Taylor, respectively, who meet Bush's leading lady Dr. Sam Griffith when Amy seeks treatment at Detroit's Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The episode's air date and other details will be announced at a later date.

Bush stars in the new CBS series as a gifted heart surgeon who butts heads with her arrogant boss and father, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs), as she takes over his leadership role on the day he wakes up from a months-long coma.

The Time's Up activist reunited with Burton and Lenz last year to launch their iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens, in which they recap every episode of One Tree Hill and reminisce about some fun behind-the-scenes secrets.

The trio previously spoke to PEOPLE about their long-awaited reunion. "I think us getting to spend some time with our younger selves in this tangible way, it's cool," Burton-Morgan said in June 2021. "It's not an experience that I thought I would get to have."

Bush added, "Quarantine hit and I was doom scrolling like everyone else. And the number of people who were posting about how in this really scary time at the start of the pandemic, they were starting One Tree Hill over again, really kind of hit me. I was like, this show has something magic about it. It feels really evergreen to so many people."