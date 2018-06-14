Sophia Bush is speaking out about her time working with series creator Mark Schwahn on One Tree Hill.

Last November, Schwahn was accused of sexual harassment and physical and emotional manipulation by 18 female cast and crew members who worked on the hit CW show — including Bush.

The actress detailed her allegations on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, on Wednesday.

“We’re not the only group of girls that’s ever had a boss who is a pig,” Bush said of Schwahn, who was subsequently fired from E! drama The Royals in December following a monthlong investigation into allegations of harassment. (Schwahn has never spoken about any of the allegations.)

Sophia Bush, Mark Schwahn

Bush went on to say that working on One Tree Hill was at times wonderful, “and at times it really wasn’t.”

“Our writers room was in L.A., so we had plenty of time where [Schwahn] wasn’t on set,” she said. “When you have to be on set day in and day out with somebody who is so vile, it’s a different story. So we had great highlight-reel, coming-of-age, rom-com s— together, and then we also had like, ‘Batten down the hatches, he’s coming.’ ”

Of her own experiences with Schwahn, Bush alleged that the showrunner once grabbed her butt.

“My mom’s a crazy Italian lady from New Jersey. The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my a—, I hit him in front of six other producers,” she said. “And I hit him f—ing hard.”

From that point on, Bush said, he knew to stay away from her. That being said, “You heard comments. We knew about things he’d say to people, we knew about the late-night texts, we knew when he was super-obsessed with one girl on our show that he started trying to bang down her hotel room door in the middle of the night. She had to be moved. Then her boyfriend came and stayed with her for the next month and literally, like, it almost came to fisticuffs between the two of them.”

As for why Bush didn’t leave the show, she said, “Why am I supposed to suffer and kill my own career because somebody else can’t keep their d— in their pants? Second of all, there’s a whole crew people don’t know about.”

“It’s not fair to make everybody suffer because one person can’t rein their entitlement in,” she said. “So for us, it was a lot of that.”

Bush’s One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton and Kate Voegele praised Bush for speaking out.

“My soul sister,” tweeted Burton with a link to the interview. “I love you, ya gutsy, no bullshit broad!” Voegele retweeted the message, adding supportive emojis.

In the same interview, Bush opened up about her exit from Chicago P.D., which came as a surprise to audiences last year. (At the conclusion of the season 4 finale in May, Bush — who starred as Detective Erin Lindsay — left the series “because I wanted to — end of story,” she said, replying to an Instagram user in October.)

“Years later, you’re on Chicago P.D. There were rumors that you left because of your costar’s poor behavior,” asked Cohen. “Is that true? Is that why you left?”

“It’s a complicated question to answer only because 99.9 percent of the people who are on that show are my family,” replied Bush after a pause. “They are people who I would go to war for. They are people who I will protect and have chosen to protect, very specifically, and who I love very, very much.”

“What I will say is, compared to most women that I know — and women who work in industries that are far less supportive of women, if you can imagine, than mine — it’s all gravy,” she said. “Because to have encountered two really terrible people over the course of my career is kind of a cakewalk.”

“Life is short and life is also really, really long,” she added. “So you’ve got to figure out where you want to spend your 90 hours a week.”