Sophia Bush Joins This Is Us Season 4 in Mystery Guest Role

This Is Us is adding another familiar cast member to its fourth season.

Creator Dan Fogelman announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Saturday that Sophia Bush, best known for One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., will be joining the hit NBC series in a guest role, according to Entertainment Weekly and Deadline.

Fogelman, 43, did not offer any details on Bush’s upcoming role.

However, he did reveal that another new character, who will played by Pamela Adlon, the creator and star of FX’s Better Things, will be involved in an upcoming storyline for Randall (Sterling K. Brown)

“Sterling has an unbelievable arc in the back half of the season,” Fogelman said, “and she plays an important role in the story.”

Bush, 37, reacted to the exciting news, tweeting, “Love love love the #TIU family, and ALWAYS love being next to @pamelaadlon.”

Adlon, 53, retweeted Bush’s message and joked, “Ok maybe me and @SophiaBush hook up. Why does everyone think it’s the guy? ps. I can’t wait! @NBCThisisUs @BetterthingsFX #notacrossover.”

“Well I just fainted. @pamelaadlon,” Bush responded with a heart emoji.

John Legend will also be joining the series when it returns from its winter hiatus. His casting was announced in a promo that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes broadcast last week.

While the commercial preview did not reveal details of Legend’s role on the show, it appears the musician will guest star as himself after the ad featured a brief shot of him playing the piano in a tailored suit.

Dan Fogelman previously teased fresh faces joining show, saying during a fan event in August, “I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up.”

Image zoom John Legend Madison McGaw/BFA.com

The series has already recruited Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan to play themselves, while Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Asante Blackk, Tim Matheson and Timothy Omundson have taken on roles for the fourth season.

In November, Fogelman told PEOPLE that the second half of the fourth season will dive deeper into Mandy Moore‘s character Rebecca after it was foreshadowed that she’ll struggle with memory loss.

“We’re at the early, early stages of something going on. Beyond all of the concern for the character herself, it would be correct to have concern for the entire family right now. We’ve been born with this family, in terms of how they started as children with what place Rebecca holds for them,” he said, adding that Rebecca’s shift in her mental well-being has “always been part of the series’ plan” while calling This Is Us a show that “plays in time and memory so this was always part of the plan of where we were going to go.”

“It’s always been part of our plan where this storyline will go but what can’t be part of your plan was how extraordinary Mandy was going to be in all of this,” he continued. “It’s not spoken about how extraordinary she is doing on this show right now, which is playing multiple versions and timelines of the same character so seamlessly that your heart is breaking for [Rebecca] on-screen. I’m very excited for people to see what comes next and what she’s doing as an actor.”

This Is Us returns Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.