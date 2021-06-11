"This show has something magic about it," Sophia Bush tells PEOPLE of One Tree Hill, as she reunites with costars Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz for their podcast Drama Queens

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz Want to 'Reclaim' One Tree Hill with New Podcast

For anyone who's ever pondered whether they're a Brooke, a Peyton or a Haley, the stars of One Tree Hill are here to provide a new weekly obsession.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz have reunited to relive and "reclaim" nine seasons of their beloved CW teen soap with a new iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

After finding joy in her own Work in Progress podcast, Bush, 38, says she figured it was the perfect time to revisit One Tree Hill for a new podcast.

"Quarantine hit and I was doom scrolling like everyone else. And the number of people who were posting about how in this really scary time at the start of the pandemic, they were starting One Tree Hill over again, really kind of hit me," she tells PEOPLE. "I was like, this show has something magic about it. It feels really evergreen to so many people."

The announcement comes after Bush, Burton and other cast members have opened up over the years about the inappropriate behavior they say they experienced while filming the hit series, most notably from show creator Mark Schwann. (Schwahn has never spoken about any of the allegations.)

"So let's be very clear that it feels great to be executive producing this podcast together," Bush raves. "We're like, 'Oh, who's in charge? We're in charge.' Yeah. We're in charge and it's great. I love it. I love a reclamation."

One Tree Hill Credit: iHeartRadio

Although they admit they carry mixed memories from their time on the show, they're letting the conversation flow organically with Drama Queens.

"We're moving forward with where we are now, and looking back and reliving the memories," says Lenz, 40. "There's going to be a lot of candid talk about what we experienced, but we're not trying to be like Jerry Springer and trash everything. We loved our show. We love what we're doing now."

"I'm not putting anybody on the spot. That's a person-by-person thing," Burton-Morgan, 38, adds. "But what I think is great and what I want to serve as an example is taking back work that is rightfully ours. We put in a lot of work as young people and we're not responsible for the actions of other people. And so to reclaim that thing that's ours and that we were excited about when we were 22, 23 years old is an empowering thing to do as a grownup lady now."

And re-watching the show has proven to be an emotional experience for the group, who joke that their memory of filming has become "a blur" over the years.

"I have no sense memory of filming [the pilot], but I cried after we watched it because I was like, 'Oh my God, that little girl wants to be an actress so bad,'" says Burton-Morgan. "And so I think us getting to spend some time with our younger selves in this tangible way, it's cool. It's not an experience that I thought I would get to have."

One Tree Hill premiered on the WB in 2003, airing its finale nine years later in 2012. The show originally followed estranged brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) in their shared ambitions of basketball greatness and winning their father's affection.

One Tree Hill Credit: The CW

The show was also driven by its female characters, particularly Brooke Davis (Bush), a cheerleader with a fun streak and a heart of gold; Peyton Sawyer (Burton-Morgan) a fellow cheerleader with an artistic eye and an extensive vinyl collection; and Haley James (Lenz) a student tutor with dreams of a music career.

Although Burton left the show after season 6 along with her onscreen husband Murray, Bush and Lenz starred on the show for its entirety.

And with a group text chain filled with nine years of guest stars, there are sure to be plenty of surprise appearances in store for Drama Queens.

"Our whole gang, everybody was like, 'Oh my God. Yeah, let's do it,' and that's nice," Burton-Morgan says. "We genuinely love each other and there's like 8 million of us."