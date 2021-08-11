Sophia Bush Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray: 'It's Not Worth My Time'

Sophia Bush wants to leave her relationship with Chad Michael Murray in the past.

The 39-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, where she explained why she chooses not to discuss her former relationship with Murray, 39, while the two were costars on One Tree Hill together.

After discussing how common it is for costars to date one another in Hollywood, Bush declined to talk about her brief marriage to Murray, saying "It's not worth my time."

"Oh, I'm not going to talk about him. I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s--- about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," Bush explained. "I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."

Bush added that she's learned to set boundaries when it comes to answering questions about the actor after his name continuously popped up in her interviews.

"I've tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on, it just doesn't work, so I'm not going to," she said.

She continued, "I'm like, 'Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?' Like, I have this whole other career."

The actress has also since moved on and recently got engaged to Grant Hughes. On Tuesday, she shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of her now-fiancé proposing to her on a boat during their getaway at Lake Como in Italy.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Credit: Grant Hughes/instagram

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," Bush captioned the sweet photo.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," she continued. "My heart. It bursts."