Sophia Bush Is Engaged to Boyfriend Grant Hughes: 'Most Incredible, Moving Surprise of My Life'

Sophia Bush is engaged!

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, shared the exciting news on her Instagram page Tuesday, posting a picture of now-fiancé Grant Hughes getting down on one knee as he proposed to her on a boat during their getaway at Lake Como in Italy.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she captioned the sweet photo.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," she continued. "My heart. It bursts."

Bush was first spotted with Hughes in May. In photos posted by E! News at the time, the pair held hands as they walked through Malibu together. The former Chicago P.D. star was then seen linking arms with Hughes in New York City the following month, per photos posted by Just Jared.

The day before their engagement, Bush posted the first-ever pictures of Hughes on her Instagram, documenting a boat ride they took while touring Italy.

"DREAM*BOAT / 💫," she captioned the Monday post, which included some pictures of her as well as solo shots of her beau and a selfie. "Thoughtful travel, advised by @jessicamalatyrivera. Thoughtful fashion that's #peopleandplanet inclusive by @aguabyaguabendita + @fashionkind_ 🌎."

On Tuesday, Bush shared another solo picture of Hughes within an Instagram post featuring snaps from their trip. She included the hashtag "Happy Girl."

Though Bush hadn't shared any photos with Hughes on Instagram until Monday, the FocusMotion co-founder has provided glimpses into their romance on his own page.

In January, Hughes chose to "recognize the moments of 2020 that were more durable than others" through a series of photos, some of which included Bush.

The post featured Hughes and Bush attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, the pair posing together while at a nature retreat at California's Kern River, and the duo enjoying a "lazy" weekend in Malibu. Hughes also shared a look at their "first date," which included their "first Covid test."