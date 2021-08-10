The couple got engaged while vacationing together in Italy

Who Is Sophia Bush's Fiancé? What to Know About Entrepreneur Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush has found her forever in Grant Hughes.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, announced the couple's engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of Hughes popping the question during a romantic boat ride on Lake Como, Italy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she captioned the post.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," she continued. "My heart. It bursts."

In his own engagement post, Hughes wrote: "She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love."

Bush and Hughes were first spotted together in May 2020. On Monday, the former Chicago P.D. star shared a selfie of the pair as they enjoyed their Italian getaway, and posted another solo shot of Hughes a day later.

Hughes, for his part, previously included photos of Bush in a January post where he reflected on the high points of 2020.

While the couple's love story is only just beginning, here's what to know about Bush's husband-to-be.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Credit: Grant Hughes/instagram

He's an entrepreneur

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hughes graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma in 2005. He has also earned degrees from the University of Ljubljana, Loyola Marymount University and the University of Michigan.

His account further describes him as working in "natty wine, real estate investment, med tech, angel investing, & education."

In 2013, Hughes co-founded FocusMotion Health — a company that "creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions to automatically assess and monitor pre- and post-operative patients, building the deep learning and diagnostic AI that will transform human recovery," according to its website.

He also worked as FocusMotion Health's chief strategy officer, but appears to have left the company in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He's an activist

Like Bush, Hughes gives back and supports important causes.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Credit: Grant Hughes/instagram

He leads a book club

Hughes noted in his Instagram bio that he is currently "leading" The Venice Book Club, which is a social book club based out of Venice Beach, California.

He enjoys traveling

Scrolling through Hughes' Instagram account, countless photos from his various travels pop up. He has shared shots from his trips to Indonesia, Hawaii, Louisiana and Canada.

He enjoys running