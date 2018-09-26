Sons of Anarchy Star Paul John Vasquez Dead at 48 of an Apparent Heart Attack

Sons of Anarchy star Paul John Vasquez died Monday night, PEOPLE confirms. He was 48.

“This news has come as a surprise to us,” a representative for the actor tells PEOPLE. “Our hearts are heavy. He was a kind, creative and loving man. He will be missed.”

Vasquez was found unconscious at his father’s home in San Jose, California, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news. After arriving at the scene, paramedics were unable to revive the actor.

His exact cause of death is still under investigation, but TMZ reports he appears to have suffered a heart attack.

Vasquez appeared on Sons of Anarchy in 2011. In addition to his role on the FX show, Vasquez acted in the series CSI: NY, How I Met Your Mother, ER, NYPD Blue and 21 Jump Street in 1989.

According to IMBD, Vasquez also worked as a writer and producer.

Vasquez’s sudden death comes just a few months after his Sons of Anarchy costar Alan O’Neill died at the age of 47.

O’Neill’s girlfriend found him unconscious at her apartment on June 6, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman previously told PEOPLE O’Neill, who played Hugh on the critically acclaimed series, died of sequelae of chronic ethanol (alcohol) overconsumption.

Other significant conditions include blunt force head trauma and coronary artery atherosclerosis.

It is believed he fell and died, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman, and his death has been ruled an accident.