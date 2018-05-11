Sons of Anarchy star David Labrava is mourning the loss of his 16-year-old son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano.

The actor, who starred as Happy Lowman on the FX drama, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that Tycho “took his life” after a battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” Labrava captioned the post, which included multiple photos of himself and his son throughout the years.



“He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid,” continued Labrava, 55.

He also encouraged his followers to, “communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them🙏.”

“I am broken 😭,” Labrava concluded.

Labrava also shared the link to a GoFundMe page that was set up for Tycho.

“On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn’t know how to ask for help,” reads the page.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!” it continues. “Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other.”

“Tycho’s last wish was ‘give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,’ ” reads the page, “…so, that’s exactly where it’s going!”

The Blast first reported the news.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).