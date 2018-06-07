Sons of Anarchy Actor Alan O'Neill Dies at 47

Alan O’Neill has died at the age of 47.

A rep for the Sons of Anarchy actor confirms to PEOPLE that O’Neill has passed away. O’Neill’s girlfriend found him unconscious at her apartment on Wednesday, according to his rep.

“It’s with sadness I confirm the passing of Alan O’Neill, a brilliant funny and kind human being,” said his agent, Annette Walsh. “My thoughts are with his partner, children, family and friends at this time. I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin. Alan was only ever a phone call away. May he rest in peace.”

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE Friday that he passed away at a residence in Toluca Lake and was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. on June 6; an autopsy is pending.

The Irish-born actor smoked heavily and had a history of heart problems, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. He also has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, according to the outlet.

No foul play is suspected, TMZ reported.

In addition to Sons of Anarchy — he appeared on seven episodes of the FX series as Hugh from 2013-14 — O’Neill starred as Keith McGrath on Fair City from 2006-12.

His death comes a month after fellow Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava announced that his 16-year-old son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, “took his life” after a battle with depression.

Labrava, who starred as Happy Lowman on the FX drama, encouraged his followers to, “communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them🙏.” He concluded, “I am broken 😭.”