Sons of Anarchy's Alan O'Neill Died of Alcohol Overconsumption, Head Trauma After Possible Fall

Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill’s cause of death has been revealed.

O’Neill died of sequelae of chronic ethanol (alcohol) overconsumption, an L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. Other significant conditions include blunt force head trauma and coronary artery atherosclerosis.

It is believed he fell and died, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman, and his death has been ruled an accident.

“It’s with sadness I confirm the passing of Alan O’Neill, a brilliant funny and kind human being,” his agent, Annette Walsh, previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. “My thoughts are with his partner, children, family and friends at this time. I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin. Alan was only ever a phone call away. May he rest in peace.”

The actor, who appeared on seven episodes of the FX series as Hugh from 2013-14, was found unresponsive in an entryway of a residence in Toluca Lake on June 6. Paramedics were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m.

According to his rep, O’Neill’s girlfriend found him unconscious.

Originally from Ireland, O’Neill, born Dec. 30, 1970, was living in Burbank at the time of his death. He was 47.

He smoked heavily and had a history of heart problems, according to TMZ, and also had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.